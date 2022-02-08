Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 25,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 1,722 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.17 per share, with a total value of $129,442.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.35 per share, with a total value of $1,547,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $62.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.37 and a 200-day moving average of $69.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.38. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.11 and a 52 week high of $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47.

B. Riley Financial Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RILY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY).

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.