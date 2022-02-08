Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 825 ($11.16) to GBX 804 ($10.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 790 ($10.68) to GBX 815 ($11.02) in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 780.75 ($10.56).

PHNX stock opened at GBX 666 ($9.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 659.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 657.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28. Phoenix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 616.40 ($8.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 764.37 ($10.34).

In other Phoenix Group news, insider Nicholas Lyons purchased 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 686 ($9.28) per share, for a total transaction of £20,237 ($27,365.79).

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

