Just Group’s (JUST) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Just Group (LON:JUST)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

JUST has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Just Group from GBX 105 ($1.42) to GBX 106 ($1.43) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.16) price target on shares of Just Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of JUST stock opened at GBX 88.60 ($1.20) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 83.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.74. The company has a market capitalization of £920.14 million and a PE ratio of -6.17. Just Group has a 52 week low of GBX 75.60 ($1.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 113 ($1.53).

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

