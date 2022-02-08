FourThought Financial LLC Purchases 191 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 43.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,735,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667,569 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Raymond James by 66.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,984,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 65.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,851 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Raymond James by 52.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,829,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,850,000 after acquiring an additional 627,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 117.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,090,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,604,000 after acquiring an additional 588,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $112.07 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $113.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.77%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $340,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320 in the last ninety days. 10.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

