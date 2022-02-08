Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for South32 (LON:S32)

South32 (LON:S32)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.97) price target on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.37) price target on shares of South32 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of S32 stock opened at GBX 229 ($3.10) on Tuesday. South32 has a 12 month low of GBX 143.02 ($1.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 229 ($3.10). The firm has a market cap of £10.65 billion and a PE ratio of -76.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 210.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 187.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

