Barclays Begins Coverage on Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

Research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Shares of LI opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average is $29.92. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.88 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Li Auto’s quarterly revenue was up 209.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Li Auto will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 495.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

