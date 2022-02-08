Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of PSTI opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $56.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 301.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 44,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

