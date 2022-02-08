Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports.
Shares of PSTI opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $56.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.13.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
About Pluristem Therapeutics
Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.
