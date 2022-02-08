Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 44.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 17.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 32.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 487,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,030,000 after purchasing an additional 118,669 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

EHC stock opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

