Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sally Beauty in a report released on Monday, February 7th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s FY2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.34 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 382,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 22,584 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $896,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 107,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,564,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,586,000 after purchasing an additional 29,559 shares during the last quarter.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $60,921.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,401 shares of company stock worth $319,171 in the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

