Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Sonos, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Sonos in a research note issued on Sunday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sonos’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SONO. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Shares of SONO opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87. Sonos has a 52-week low of $21.46 and a 52-week high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.23 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 60.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $1,770,532.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

