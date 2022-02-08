Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Downgraded to “D” at TheStreet

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins upped their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

BBU opened at $46.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12 month low of $37.86 and a 12 month high of $51.98.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($2.13). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,279,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,469 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,194,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,156,000 after acquiring an additional 299,314 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,798,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,847,000 after acquiring an additional 105,500 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,798,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,175,000 after acquiring an additional 87,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,614,000. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

