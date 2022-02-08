Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPWR opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.15 million, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.51. Ideal Power has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $22.88.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 5.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ideal Power by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Ideal Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Ideal Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $427,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Ideal Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,065,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 389.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 189,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

