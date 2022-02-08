Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:IPWR opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.15 million, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.51. Ideal Power has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $22.88.
Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 5.26%.
Ideal Power Company Profile
Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.
