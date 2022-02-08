Aviva’s (AV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AV. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 469 ($6.34) to GBX 468 ($6.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.90) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.76) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aviva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 480.50 ($6.50).

Shares of AV opened at GBX 439.30 ($5.94) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £16.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.10. Aviva has a 1-year low of GBX 332.60 ($4.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 445.20 ($6.02). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 416.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 406.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

In related news, insider Martin Strobel purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 394 ($5.33) per share, with a total value of £157,600 ($213,116.97). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 411 ($5.56) per share, with a total value of £6,769.17 ($9,153.71).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

