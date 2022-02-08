Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Ultralife stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.28 million, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68. Ultralife has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $11.78.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Ultralife had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 2.90%.

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 53,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $296,608.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULBI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Ultralife during the first quarter worth $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ultralife by 37.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 43,682 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ultralife by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,111,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the second quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the second quarter worth $329,000. Institutional investors own 30.71% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

