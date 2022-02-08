Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Acquired by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Abiomed by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,880,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,523,103,000 after buying an additional 70,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Abiomed by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,305,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,401,371,000 after buying an additional 115,689 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Abiomed by 2.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,733,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,215,397,000 after buying an additional 100,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Abiomed by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $610,235,000 after buying an additional 56,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Abiomed by 16.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 980,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,031,000 after buying an additional 139,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $289.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.29, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.36. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.27 and a twelve month high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.75.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total value of $359,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,718 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

