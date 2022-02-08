Mackay Shields LLC Buys Shares of 35,863 Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 35,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 41.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,653 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 150.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,561,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,960,000 after buying an additional 937,118 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 230.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,305,000 after buying an additional 843,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Brown & Brown by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,472,000 after buying an additional 637,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth about $31,787,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRO opened at $67.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.91 and a 1-year high of $70.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.81%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

