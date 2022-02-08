BKI Investment Company Limited (BKI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 on March 2nd

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, January 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from BKI Investment’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
In other news, insider David Hall acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.66 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of A$332,600.00 ($235,886.52). Also, insider Robert Millner acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.70 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$508,500.00 ($360,638.30). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 615,000 shares of company stock worth $1,029,500.
BKI Investment Company Profile
