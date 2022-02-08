BKI Investment Company Limited (BKI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 on March 2nd

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, January 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from BKI Investment’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

In other news, insider David Hall acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.66 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of A$332,600.00 ($235,886.52). Also, insider Robert Millner acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.70 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$508,500.00 ($360,638.30). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 615,000 shares of company stock worth $1,029,500.

BKI Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It also invest in well managed, quality Australian companies. The firm primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

