RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RFM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1062 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

NYSEARCA RFM opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $24.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.78.

Get RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.