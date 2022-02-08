The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of GLU stock opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $24.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

