Caas Capital Management LP Takes Position in Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter valued at $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter valued at $911,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Immuneering in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Immuneering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Immuneering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Shares of IMRX stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.26. Immuneering Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immuneering Corp will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

