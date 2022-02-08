Caas Capital Management LP Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Eliem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELYM)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELYM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,382,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,984,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eliem Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,488,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Eliem Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,972,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELYM opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31. Eliem Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $29.69.

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.19. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eliem Therapeutics Inc will post -7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eliem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Eliem Therapeutics Company Profile

Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.

