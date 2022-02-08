ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Stake Raised by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABM. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM opened at $40.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $38.44 and a 12-month high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.94%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

