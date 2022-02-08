Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Position Decreased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

SPLV stock opened at $64.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.32. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $68.86.

