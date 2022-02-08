Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Southern by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 195,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 21,921 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Southern by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Southern by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 192,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 71,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $457,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SO. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.44.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $149,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,960 shares of company stock worth $5,296,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $67.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $69.76. The company has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

