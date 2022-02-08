Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 351.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,407 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALDX shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ ALDX opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $212.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.52. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 20.66 and a quick ratio of 20.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

