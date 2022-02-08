Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 158,328 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,786,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 158,328 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $96,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Newmont by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 29,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock opened at $63.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.01. The company has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $75.31.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $232,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $386,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,764,465 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

