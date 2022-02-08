Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,690,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,538 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $115,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. State Street Corp raised its position in CVB Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,204,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,858,000 after acquiring an additional 628,007 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the second quarter worth $7,027,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CVB Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,243,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,278,000 after acquiring an additional 318,301 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1,533.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 223,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 209,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 62.4% in the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 492,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after buying an additional 189,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.63.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.24 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 45.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.86%.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

