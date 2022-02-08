Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $101.45 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 972,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532,681 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $101,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.31.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 426,520 shares of company stock worth $53,760,372. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV opened at $142.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $251.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.05 and a fifty-two week high of $143.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.