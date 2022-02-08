Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $110.58 Million Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,255,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 154,095 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $110,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 65.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 19,560 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,304,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,001,000 after purchasing an additional 210,606 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

WEC stock opened at $94.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.04 and its 200-day moving average is $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.728 dividend. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

