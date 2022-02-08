Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Base Resources (LON:BSE)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 31 ($0.42) price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.28) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.28) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, restated a buy rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.68) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.
Shares of LON BSE opened at GBX 17.15 ($0.23) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Base Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 13 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 19 ($0.26). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 15.88. The stock has a market cap of £202.03 million and a P/E ratio of 24.50.
Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.
See Also
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.