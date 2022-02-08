Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Base Resources (LON:BSE)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 31 ($0.42) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.28) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.28) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, restated a buy rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.68) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Base Resources alerts:

Shares of LON BSE opened at GBX 17.15 ($0.23) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Base Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 13 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 19 ($0.26). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 15.88. The stock has a market cap of £202.03 million and a P/E ratio of 24.50.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.