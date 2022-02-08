GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 170.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 242,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,062,000 after buying an additional 153,047 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 36.6% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $362,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $1,612,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $1,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $1,806,694.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,626 shares of company stock valued at $31,694,846 in the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $73.57 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.68. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.07, a P/E/G ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

