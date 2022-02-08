HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $12,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 38.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on D. Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.11.

D stock opened at $80.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $81.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.50%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

