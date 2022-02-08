Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $258,000 Position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 16,634 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,115,000.

Get Innovator IBD 50 ETF alerts:

Innovator IBD 50 ETF stock opened at $37.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.33. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.97 and a fifty-two week high of $52.55.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator IBD 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator IBD 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.