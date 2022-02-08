HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 518,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,423,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $278,287,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $89,952,000. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $83,338,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,308,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,090,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.84. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $27.31.

