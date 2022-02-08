Ossiam Sells 160 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Ossiam cut its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,021,712,000 after purchasing an additional 907,064 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,450,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.80.

Shares of TDY opened at $421.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $354.17 and a twelve month high of $465.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $424.29 and a 200-day moving average of $436.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

