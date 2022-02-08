Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 39.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,903 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AOSL shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, COO Wenjun Li sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $282,978.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $84,373.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,053 shares of company stock worth $829,165 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AOSL opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.88. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $64.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $193.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

