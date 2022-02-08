Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Holdings Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,647,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76,890 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $249,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,333.3% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.64 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

