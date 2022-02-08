AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,916,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467,309 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $235,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.61 billion, a PE ratio of 88.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

