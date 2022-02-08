Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $220.33 Million Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,258,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,433 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $220,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth $51,128,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 55.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,599,000 after purchasing an additional 239,238 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 5.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 195,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.0% in the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $67.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.08. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.20 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.07.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

