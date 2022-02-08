Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Stock Position Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,734,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,783 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Yum China were worth $217,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter valued at $71,686,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter valued at $65,811,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 18.0% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,957,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,820 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 16.4% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,371,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at $67,116,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YUMC shares. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.18.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE YUMC opened at $46.07 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

