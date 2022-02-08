Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $137.87 Million Stock Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,264,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,104 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $137,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,288,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,961,000 after buying an additional 55,317 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,135,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,119,000 after buying an additional 1,152,739 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Anaplan by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,273,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,186,000 after purchasing an additional 41,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Anaplan by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,055,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,563,000 after purchasing an additional 380,448 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Anaplan by 23,211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,211 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $39,059.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $1,347,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,724 shares of company stock worth $7,773,367. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLAN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Anaplan from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.85.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $46.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average is $55.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.19 and a beta of 1.96. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

