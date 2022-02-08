Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 91,901 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,329 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,901 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $130,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SEA by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SEA by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $427.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.33.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $156.12 on Tuesday. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $119.41 and a 52-week high of $372.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.00 and a 200-day moving average of $280.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

