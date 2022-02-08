Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $121.48 Million Stock Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,526,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 56,594 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $121,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Yandex in the second quarter valued at $488,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Yandex by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yandex by 6.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,220,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yandex during the second quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Yandex by 9.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Yandex stock opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of -117.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. Yandex has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $87.11.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YNDX. HSBC upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Yandex from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

