Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) will announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.47). Oak Street Health reported earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($0.98). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oak Street Health.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis.

OSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. Oak Street Health has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

In other news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $54,257.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $25,223.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,082 shares of company stock worth $6,960,784 in the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 404,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at $851,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 285,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oak Street Health (OSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.