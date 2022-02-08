Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLZNY shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Clariant in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clariant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clariant in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clariant from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clariant from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

OTCMKTS CLZNY opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78. Clariant has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

About Clariant

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

