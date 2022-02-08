Trexquant Investment LP Takes $506,000 Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,869 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.74.

NYSE DB opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

