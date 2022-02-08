Ossiam Trims Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Ossiam trimmed its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,309 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth about $97,057,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth about $31,604,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 86.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,767,000 after purchasing an additional 791,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,494,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,736,000 after purchasing an additional 788,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,904,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,552,000 after purchasing an additional 718,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAK opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

