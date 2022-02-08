Ossiam Acquires 1,001 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Ossiam boosted its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 2,129.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,048 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at $1,731,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at $7,487,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 249,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,648,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 45,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $328.58 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $296.68 and a twelve month high of $558.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.88.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

