Ossiam Sells 1,703 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Ossiam decreased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 72,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

CG opened at $50.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.70. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 48.65%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $6,524,771.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $87,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,652,882 shares of company stock valued at $95,063,085. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

