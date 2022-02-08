Ossiam Reduces Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Ossiam trimmed its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RS opened at $154.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $122.61 and a 12 month high of $181.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.33 and its 200 day moving average is $154.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.56.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

